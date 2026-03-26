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Palm Springs to honor first responders at annual police and fire luncheon

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:23 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, March 26, bringing together community leaders and residents to honor the city’s first responders.

The event, taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, celebrates the dedication and service of local police officers and firefighters who work to keep the community safe.

City leaders scheduled to attend include Police Chief Andy Mills, Fire Chief Paul Alvarado, Mayor Naomi Soto, Mayor Pro Tem David Ready, and councilmembers Grace Garner, Jeffrey Bernstein, Ron deHarte, and Nona Watson, who also serves as CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the luncheon, Marty Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eisenhower Health, will be recognized with the Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award for his contributions to the community.

The annual event is considered a longstanding tradition in Palm Springs, offering an opportunity for residents, business leaders, and city officials to come together in appreciation of those who serve and protect.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce website. For more information, the Chamber can be reached at (760) 325-1577 or by email at info@pschamber.org.

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Timothy Foster

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