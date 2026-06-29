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Breezes linger in the evenings as temperatures stay below normal

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Published 2:37 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're in for another night of gusty winds here in the Coachella Valley. This is largely in part to a strong low pressure system moving through the Western U.S. which is dropping temps and keeping winds a bit gusty.

Expect winds tonight as high as 35-50 MPH on the valley floor, with gusts near 60 MPH through the San Gorgonio Pass. Air quality and visibility are expected to drop with more sand being kicked up. A Windblown Dust Advisory is now in place through Wednesday morning from the South Coast AQMD. Winds stay strong overnight before calming Tuesday morning, then returning again for the evening. These evening breezes should persist for the next few days.

Temperatures on Tuesday look fantastic, though! We're continuing to run about ten degrees below seasonal.

We'll start nudging our way back into the triple digits as early as midweek, but we should stay in the low 100s until the weekend. By the Fourth of July, we'll be closer to seasonal near 105-106°F as winds get much calmer. That means things should feel just as they should as we celebrate our country's 250th birthday!

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Gavin Nguyen

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