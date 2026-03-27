Skip to Content
News

Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton makes stop in Coachella Valley to speak with local leaders

By
Updated
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:26 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton made a stop in the Coachella Valley Friday morning, speaking directly with local business leaders about the issues shaping the state.

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative breakfast at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa as part of its ongoing speaker series ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Hilton addressed attendees during the event, outlining his positions on key issues impacting Californians, including the economy and the rising cost of living.

The breakfast provided an opportunity for local business owners and community members to hear directly from Hilton and engage with him through questions about his policy priorities and plans if elected.

"The plans I have for California in order to make our state more affordable, is $3 gas, cut your electric bills in half, your first 100 grand tax free, and a home you can afford to buy," said Hilton.

During his remarks, Hilton emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses and reducing government regulations. He said those changes could help stimulate local economies across California and make it easier for businesses to grow and succeed.

The event is part of a broader effort by the chamber to keep the business community informed and engaged as the race for governor continues.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

María García

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.