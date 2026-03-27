Local businesses take center stage at Coachella Festival

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - For local businesses in the Coachella Valley, the annual Coachella and Stagecoach festivals are more than just music events, they are a major economic opportunity and a chance to showcase their brands on a global stage. Last year, the two festivals combined brought in more than 700 million dollars to the local economy, according to the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. Hotels, restaurants, and small shops across the valley benefit from the influx of visitors, many of whom continue supporting these businesses long after the festival ends.

For Gabbino’s Crepere, this year marks their first time participating in the festival. Owner Marcel Ramirez described the experience as surreal, reflecting on growing up attending the festival and now being part of it. He emphasized that the festival provides an incredible opportunity for local businesses to be included in an event of such scale, giving them exposure to thousands of new customers from around the world. Participation in the festival also represents a milestone for Gabbino’s Crepere, which has grown from a home kitchen to operating three locations across the valley.

Other local businesses have returned to Coachella after seeing firsthand the impact it can have. Everbloom Coffee, for example, has participated in the festival for several years. Co-owner Ephrain Mercado said the festival allows the business to capitalize both financially and in terms of brand recognition. The event draws tens of thousands of people to their booth each year, creating opportunities to convert festival-goers into regular customers who visit the shop long after the music ends.

Similarly, PH Burgers reported that participating in Coachella significantly improved brand recognition and allowed them to reach new customers. Owner Matthew Moreno explained that the festival exposure helped his business grow, both in immediate sales and in long-term visibility. Many local vendors echoed that the festival not only drives immediate revenue but also helps maintain a steady stream of customers in the weeks following the event.

Festival organizers say that including local businesses is a key part of Coachella’s mission to support the valley community. By allowing residents to showcase their products to thousands of festival-goers, the events strengthen the local economy while giving small businesses a platform they might not otherwise have. Beyond sales, festival participation allows local vendors to test new products, expand menus, and gain valuable feedback from a large and diverse customer base.

The economic impact of Coachella and Stagecoach is felt across the valley, from hotels and restaurants to small shops and service providers. Business owners say the influx of visitors brings both short-term financial gains and long-term opportunities for growth. For Gabbino’s Crepere and other local businesses, participating in the festival is a chance to connect with a wider audience and solidify their presence in the community.

As Coachella approaches, local business owners are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year. They are stocking up on inventory, training staff, and ensuring that they are ready to serve thousands of festival-goers. For many, the festival represents not just a week of sales, but a chance to grow their brand, gain exposure, and strengthen the Coachella Valley economy.