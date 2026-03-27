Pet safety during high temperatures

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Triple-digit heat isn't just tough on people, it can be deadly for pets. Animal services say they're already seeing the dangers.

"Last week, we had two that unfortunately passed away with the heat, and it doesn't take much. Even a quick walk can burn paws or cause overheating. If it's hot for you, it's hot for the dog. You should put your hand down on the ground, and if it's hot for your hand, then it's going to be hot for the dog's paws," said

Experts say many pet owners don't realize that animals handle heat very differently.

"They don't sweat. They hold a lot of heat in, and the only way for them to cool themselves, their built-in air conditioner is through their lungs. So that's why panting is what cools them down," said Jack Hagerman, Associate Executive Director at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Heat strokes can happen fast and turn serious before you even notice.

"By the time you see signs that they're in distress, it's already really serious," Hagerman said.

And for stray and outdoor cats, the danger is even greater during the heat.

"The babies are always born to suffer. And die, and especially in this heat," said Francella Petaccia, an animal advocate.

Advocates say trap/neuter return programs and spaying and neutering can help prevent more animals from suffering on the streets. So what can you do? Pet owners we spoke with say it's all about preparation.

"I went and bought a kiddie pool, keeping her wet. I've got a little spray bottle in my home," said Eileen Mason, a resident.

"Water, hydration available all the time and shade, um, limited exertion," said Elizabeth Baker, a resident.

Experts agree the best defense is simple, water, shade, and timing.

"If it's hot outside for you and you're struggling, assume that your pet is struggling even more and pay attention to your pets," Hagerman said.

Officials say if you see an animal in distress, call animal services right away.