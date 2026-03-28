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‘Empower and Employ’ Transgender Resource Fair in Palm Springs today

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Published 9:18 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Transgender Health & Wellness Center is hosting Trans Pride 2026 "Empower and Employ" resource fair in Palm Springs today. Organizers say to expect resource booths, performances, food trucks, a youth zone and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Demuth Community Center in Palm Springs and is free for all.

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Daniella Lake

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