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Petition calls for I-10 overpass expansion amid worsening  traffic

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Published 6:12 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)  - A new push to tackle traffic gridlock across the Coachella Valley.

A petition is calling for changes along Interstate 10, near Jefferson Street.

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Ashley Pena, petition creator, said the petition focuses on one of the busiest stretches for drivers, the Jefferson Street interchange.

"I am a commercial driver for AutoZone. I drive daily," Pena said. "It's difficult to watch day by day the traffic just keeps getting worse over the bridge and the overpasses."

She said during major events like Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival hundreds of thousands of visitors pour into the desert, pushing the system to its limits.

"You see everyone waiting in a long line trying to get to one light that goes to the freeway and it takes forever," Pena said.

The petition calls for expanding the Jefferson Street overpass to 2 lanes in each direction along with improvements to nearby interchanges and better traffic management.

The city of Indio said it does have long-term projects in the works, including major reconstruction and widening of the Monroe and Jackson Street interchanges.

The Monroe Street construction is expected to begin this summer.

Pena said she wants to see faster action.

She said she has sent the petition to both state and local leaders.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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