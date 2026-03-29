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Sammy’s International Meatball Festival raises funds for Cathedral City youth programs

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Published 4:06 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City brought the community together Sunday for its 14th Annual Sammy’s International Meatball Festival, a local fundraiser focused on supporting youth programs across the Coachella Valley.

Held at the club’s campus, the event featured a wide range of participants including professional chefs, amateur cooks, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies, all competing in multiple categories for top meatball honors. Attendees sampled dozens of unique recipes while voting for their favorites.

Beyond the food, the festival offered live music, games, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a Kids Zone, creating a family-friendly atmosphere centered on community connection.

Organizers say the event continues to honor the legacy of Sammy, who was known for bringing people together through food. That tradition now helps raise critical funding for programs that support health and well-being, academic success, leadership development, and workforce readiness for local youth.

Participants also emphasized the importance of community involvement. Cathedral City Code Compliance Officer Parker Gaunt said the event is an opportunity to connect with residents in a positive way while supporting a meaningful cause. He added it helps show a different side of city departments and strengthens relationships within the community.

All proceeds from the festival stay local, directly benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City and the young people it serves throughout the western Coachella Valley.

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Timothy Foster

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