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6,500 personas llenaron las calles en protesta “No Reyes”

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Published 7:28 AM

Miles de personas se reunieron en Palm Springs el sábado pasado como parte de un movimiento de protesta llamado “No Reyes”.

Alrededor de 6,500 personas llenaron las calles cerca del City Hall para llamar la atención de los automovilistas que pasaban con pancartas que tenían mensajes sobre la guerra, el precio de la gasolina y la inflación. En todo el Valle de Coachella, se realizaron protestas similares en Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage y Cathedral City, donde miles de residentes más se presentaron en apoyo del movimiento.

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Nancy Prado

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