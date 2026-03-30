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Palm Springs Fire Department to host open house for modernization project

PSFD
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Published 1:16 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs residents and community members will be able to tour Fire Station No. 1 today and share feedback on the station's proposed modernization.  

An open house will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at 277 N. Indian Canyon Drive.  

The public will be able to meet Fire Chief Paul Alvarado and other members of the department and learn about the conceptual design and potential plans for the station.

The project aims to update the "historic facility that no longer meets today's safety standards or the needs of our firefighters and growing community,'' city officials said.   

To learn more, visit engangepalmsprings.com.

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