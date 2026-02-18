Skip to Content
Palm Springs Fire previews Open House amid push for new fire station in downtown area

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Fire Department is giving the media a first look before it hosts an Open House event next Monday.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson reported last night on the push from nearby businesses to stop the fire station due to concerns about parking.

Today, we're hearing from Palm Springs Fire on their equipment needs and how a new fire station would benefit public safety in a critical part of town. Stay with us for the latest.

