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Palm Springs Plaza Theatre to celebrate Marilyn Monroe with film screenings

PHOTO: Marilyn Monroe, Photo Date: 1954
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
PHOTO: Marilyn Monroe, Photo Date: 1954
By
Published 1:10 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A series of four films starring Marilyn Monroe will be screened later this year at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs as part of a centennial celebration honoring the Hollywood icon, officials announced today.

The Plaza Theatre Foundation and the Film Society of Screwball Comedy will present "Marilyn 100: A Centennial Film Celebration'' from May 29 through June 1 at 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive.  

The film series coincides with an official Guinness World Record attempt May 30 in downtown Palm Springs, where about 500 participants are expected to dress as Monroe. Proceeds will benefit Palm Springs Pride.

"We are excited to support the Marilyn 100 Centennial Committee in their efforts to increase the number of events surrounding the world record attempt creating a full weekend of events celebrating Marilyn,'' John Bolton, senior vice president of Oak View Group and general manager of the Plaza Theatre, said in a statement.  

Screenings are scheduled as follows:
   -- "The Seven Year Itch" at 7 p.m, May 29;
   -- "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" at 7:30 p.m, May 30;
   -- "Some Like It Hot" at 2 p.m., May 31; and
   --  "The Misfits" at 7 p.m., June 1.  

Performances by the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus and the Modern Men Chorus will precede two of the screenings.   

Tickets for the film series will go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster and at palmspringsplazatheatre.com.

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