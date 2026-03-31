Assemblymember Wallis honors ‘Women of Distinction’
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Women making a difference across the Coachella Valley were honored Tuesday morning in Palm Desert.
Assemblymember Greg Wallis hosted the 2026 Women of Distinction reception, recognizing local leaders for their impact close to home. The event, held at Desert Willow Golf Resort, honored more than a dozen women from across the 47th Assembly District.
The honorees represent a wide range of fields and were nominated by members of their own communities.
Wallis says this year, the response from the public made it clear one honoree wasn’t enough.
“We were blown away by the amount of, talented and successful and historic women in this district. So we felt like we couldn't narrow it down to just one. We wanted to recognize, a lot of these fantastic women here in our community,” Wallis said.
One of those honorees, Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar, was named 2026 Woman of the Year. She was recognized for her leadership as superintendent of Desert Sands Unified School District.
Wallis says events like this help shine a light on “unsung heroes” making a difference across the community. The private event ran through mid-morning and included award presentations and community leaders from across the district.
This year’s Women of Distinction are:
- Carrie Allan (Palm Springs), who served as Lead Chaplain at Desert Regional Medical Center during COVID-19, bringing comfort and compassion to patients and families in their most vulnerable moments.
- Deidre Chatigny (Beaumont), Assistant General Manager and Human Resources Administrator for the Beaumont Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District, known for her steady leadership and the trust she has earned across her organization.
- Dr. Terri Ketover (Palm Springs), founder of the Do the Right Thing program, which has recognized thousands of Coachella Valley students for acts of kindness, leadership, and integrity.
- Davis Meyer (Palm Desert), a tireless advocate for the Coachella Valley’s tourism industry who regularly works in Sacramento to ensure the region remains front and center.
- Anne Montiglio (Redlands), a middle school teacher in Redlands who supports English Language Learners as they build confidence, succeed academically, and find a sense of belonging in a new country.
- Chaya Posner (Rancho Mirage), co-founder of Chabad of Rancho Mirage, who has spent decades building community and quietly supporting individuals and families through life’s most difficult moments.
- Katie Slimko-Tuvell (Rancho Mirage), President and CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, and a leading advocate for small businesses across the Coachella Valley.
- Kate Spates (Palm Desert), a business leader and community builder who has spent decades creating opportunities and giving back to the Coachella Valley.
- Lisa Valerio (Palm Desert), founder of the Fenixia Foundation, which creates inclusive, celebratory experiences for individuals with special needs and their families.
- Nona Watson (Palm Springs), who has led the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce for fifteen years and helped shape community events and economic vitality across the city.
- Doria Wilms (Desert Hot Springs), City Manager of Desert Hot Springs, who rose through the ranks to lead her hometown while securing major investments and strengthening public safety.