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Changes to CalFresh eligibility to impact non-citizens

California Department of Social Services
By
New
Published 3:28 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Changes to CalFresh eligibility affecting certain non-citizens will take effect tomorrow, potentially impacting thousands of recipients in Riverside County.  

The county Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) said the changes stem from federal policy updates outlined in H.R. 1 and will make some non-citizens ineligible for food assistance benefits.

Those affected include certain asylees, refugees, parolees, individuals with deportation or removal withheld, conditional entrants and victims of trafficking, according to the department.

"They may be eligible for CalFresh (if) the immigration status changes to Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) and all other eligibility requirements are met,'' DPSS said on its website.

The department said residents who are no longer eligible for CalFresh can seek assistance through local food banks, the 211 resource line or the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.

Additional changes tied to the federal law are expected to take effect June 1, including expanded work requirements for certain adults without dependents and reduced exemptions for some groups.

More information is available through the county at https://rivcodpss.org/.

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