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FIND Food Bank impacted by current economy while helping families

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Published 5:51 PM

As oil prices continue to rise, the effects are being felt immediately in our wallets. And as people begin to tighten their budgets, the FIND Food Bank is not only dealing with added costs, but also an increase in the number of people seeking food assistance.

Our Telemundo 15 anchor Hernán Quintas spoke to the FIND Regional Food Bank CEO who shared some staggering numbers and the impact they are having on the local community. 

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Hernán Quintas

Hernán Quintas es actualmente presentador y reportero de noticias Telemundo 15

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