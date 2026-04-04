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Bianco, Hilton spar in Rancho Mirage debate as gubernatorial race heats up

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Published 9:47 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Two of the leading Republican candidates for California governor faced off in a heated debate in Rancho Mirage, highlighting sharp divisions on key issues as they compete in a closely watched race.

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton used the debate to emphasize his background in business and national politics, arguing he has the experience needed to lead the state and reverse what he described as failed policies. He focused heavily on immigration, opposing any approach he believes would reward those in the country without legal status and instead advocating for legal pathways to citizenship.

Hilton also outlined plans to cut regulations, lower taxes, and reduce energy costs, saying those changes would help small businesses and working families struggling with California’s high cost of living.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco pushed back against Hilton’s criticism, accusing him of misrepresenting his positions and leaning on political attacks. Bianco said voters are frustrated with dishonesty in politics and positioned himself as a candidate focused on solutions rather than rhetoric.

He pointed to his experience as sheriff as evidence of his ability to lead, describing Riverside County as a microcosm of the state and saying that background gives him insight into the challenges facing Californians. Bianco also emphasized lowering everyday costs, including gas prices, and rolling back regulations.

Both candidates repeatedly framed themselves as agents of change, aiming to challenge Democratic leadership in Sacramento.

With polling showing Hilton and Bianco near the top of the race, there remains a narrow path for two Republicans to advance to the November runoff under California’s primary system, though political analysts say that outcome is unlikely.

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Timothy Foster

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