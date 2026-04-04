Residents return home after Springs Fire scorches hillsides near Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Moreno Valley residents are returning home after a fast-moving brush fire came dangerously close to neighborhoods, forcing evacuations and tense moments overnight.

The Springs Fire tore through hillsides near Gilman Springs Road, driven by powerful winds that pushed flames toward homes. By Saturday morning, evacuation orders had been lifted for many areas, allowing families to come back and see the damage up close.

For some, the reality of how close the fire came is still sinking in.

Angel Perez, who lives just steps from the burn area, said this was the first time he truly believed he could lose his home.

Perez said he rushed back after seeing the fire on television, only to find flames moving quickly down the hillside toward his neighborhood. He described the fire as rapidly intensifying as winds picked up, turning into what he called a firestorm.

He and his sons stayed through the night, watching conditions change in real time and preparing to evacuate if necessary. As the fire intensified, firefighters moved in to defend nearby homes, and Perez credited them with saving his house.

Other residents chose to leave as soon as evacuation orders were issued.

Edward Nijst said he and his family packed up quickly, grabbing important documents, pets, and a few personal belongings before heading out within about 30 minutes of receiving the alert.

He described a night filled with uncertainty, waiting outside the evacuation zone and monitoring updates as the fire continued to burn, saying they remained on edge the entire time.

By the next morning, many residents were cleared to return home, where they found their properties still standing — with fire lines stopping just short of their backyards.

Officials say no structures were destroyed and no injuries were reported, crediting the aggressive response from firefighters on the ground and in the air, along with improved weather conditions.

Still, for those who live in the area, the experience serves as a stark reminder of how quickly conditions can change. Perez said the moment he could feel the heat from the flames made it clear just how close the fire had come.