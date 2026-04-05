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Critical stabbing reported at Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta

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New
Published 8:22 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon at Lake Cahuilla Friday evening.

Officials say the call came in at 5:56 p.m., and upon arrival, deputies found a victim with injuries consistent with a stab wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Deputies searched the surrounding area but did not locate any additional victims or suspects. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not released further details.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and report any information that may assist in the investigation.

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Timothy Foster

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