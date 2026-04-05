Palm Desert woman turns to TikTok in search of lifesaving kidney

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Karina Schriener, a Palm Desert woman, is sharing her fight for survival on social media, hoping her story reaches the one person who can save her life.

"I would call this person my angel," Schriener said.

Schriener said she was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure in 2021 and has been on dialysis since.

She said her kidney function has dropped to just 2%, leaving her dependent on treatment while she searches for a donor.

Now, she’s turning to TikTok, posting videos under the name “Big_Happy_Pumpkin” to raise awareness and find a match.

“I took upon social media to try to get my story out there," Schriener said. "To try to educate people. As well as trying to find that one person."

Alex Schriener, her husband, said Karina's search is especially difficult because of her blood type.

"She's type O-negative. She's a universal donor, her platelets are acceptable to any blood type," Alex said. "But the gift and curse of it is she can only get a donation from type O-negative, which is approximately 7% of the world population."

Alex said despite the challenges, she continues to put others first.

“She really is that person that would give you the shirt off her back," Alex said. "She’s just trying to do everything she can just to be able to live.”

In California, the wait for a deceased-donor kidney is often several years, and it can vary by blood type and transplant center. UCLA’s Southern California patient guide lists approximate waits of 4–6 years for AB, 6–8 years for A, 8–10 years for B and about 10 years for O.

Time Schriener said she she may not have.

“I want to be here for my family,” she said.

For now, she continues to post, hoping one video reaches the right person and gives her a second chance at life.

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