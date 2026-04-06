Age is just a number: 96-year-old local golfer shoots 15 strokes below age

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- "Jack Hires, age 96 years young (laughs)," said Jack Hires.

Jack Hires is a snowbird who lives at Sun City - Palm Desert, where he also plays golf, doing so at a level that many older players dream about.

In golf, shooting your age, or below, is quite the feat.

But it's something that Jack has done multiple times, including recently shooting 15 strokes under his age.

"The other day my nephew was here from Colorado and he wanted to play golf so we went out and played and I had an 81. I had two birdies and one of the birdies I chipped in 25 yards off the course. So you know when that happens, things are going your way," said Jack Hires.

When you're 96 years old, loss of physical ability is inevitable, but Jack has remained strong in places that make up for it, keeping his mind sharp and his heart full.

"Well, I have a rule. I never say I'm tired. I never say I'm old, and I don't walk my age. And of course, a lot of people can't help but walk the age because they have some ailments. But, I'm a very lucky, very blessed person," said Hires.

These "rules" have enabled Jack to continue playing a game he loves, enjoying the never-ending personal battle and the bonds built along the way.

"It's a challenge and it's up to you to score and to do a good job and keep your stroke as good as you can. And the camaraderie. I think the people, especially here in Sun City, nobody has anything to prove. and everybody is friendly and gracious and pulling for you. And you get to root for your buddies, even though you don't really mean it (laughs)," said Hires.

All jokes aside, Jack has some advice for fellow elderly golfers, something he hopes will inspire them to not only play well, but to live well.

"Don't quit unless you have to. Golf is a game you can play all your life. And that's one thing that's nice about it. I think a lot of people, they get so they're not shooting so well and think people don't want to play with them. But that's not true. Everybody wants to play with you and encourage you and just get out and have a good time," said Hires.

Jack is originally from Kansas City but splits his residence between Palm Desert and Bend, Oregon. He says his favorite course is Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

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