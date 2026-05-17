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Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic returns to the Coachella Valley for 8th Year

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today at 9:12 PM
Published 9:07 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is returning to the Coachella Valley for the 8th annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic, bringing celebrities, athletes, and community leaders together for a weekend focused on golf and giving back.

The tournament, hosted through the Anderson Family Foundation, has become a major fundraising event in the desert. Over the past seven years, the event has raised more than $3 million for charitable causes supporting health, education, and community programs.

This year’s tournament will benefit the Howard University Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The fundraiser aims to help support students pursuing careers in the arts and continue the legacy of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who served as dean of the college before his death.

The annual event continues to draw high-profile guests while highlighting philanthropy and community impact in the Coachella Valley.

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Timothy Foster

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