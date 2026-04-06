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Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Indian Wells

Angela Chen KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:35 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - A deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Indian Wells, CAL FIRE confirmed.

The crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 111 and Cook Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an SUV was stopping for traffic when a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy motorcycle crashed into the back of the SUV.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

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