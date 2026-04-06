Palm Springs International Airport shares plans for modernization and future growth

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) officials held a community meeting Monday to update residents on upcoming projects and long-term plans.

Jake Ingrassia, PSP Spokesperson, said the focus over the next five years is on modernizing existing facilities.

"It's important to understand that when we talk about expanding, it's only as demand warrants it," Ingrassia said. "So we look at the projections, which did call for a doubling in passenger numbers over the next 20 years."

He said officials will carefully track if those projections come to fruition, and then plan accordingly.

"We are focused on a modernization of the facilities that we already have in existence today," Ingrassia said. "We're looking at the next five years. Projects like new EV chargers, new seating in our gate areas and a new departure baggage system."

Ingrassia added that most of the funding is already secured.

"Our projects for the next five years are roughly over $100 million. That is 75% funded today," Ingrassia said. "None of that is paid for by local taxpayers."

Kevin J. Corcoran, Chairman of the Palm Springs airport commission, said the team is excited to share the progress the airport is making with the community.

"We have a 20 year long range plan for the airport that includes everything from additional gates to international service, the new baggage claim area and a new car rental piece," Corcoran said.

In the Q&A portion of the meeting, airport officials said the future rental car center will be built mostly underground to avoid overwhelming the surrounding area near City Hall.

Corcoran said they'll build two stories down and have one story above.

For more details about the future plans for PSP click here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.