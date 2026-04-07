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Free pet adoptions continue this month for `Barkchella’

RCDAS
By
New
Published 2:24 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - As part of a co-celebration of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is hosting "Barkchella,'' offering sheltered dogs and cats at low- or no-cost between now and April 19.   

"This is a great opportunity to add a loving companion to your family,'' county Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez said. "The Barkchella lineup is full of amazing dogs and cats of all ages, sizes and breeds. I'm looking forward to RivCo pets taking center stage.''

Microchipping, vaccination, spay and neuter fees will be waived through April 19 at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, 72-050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms; as well as the Blythe Animal Shelter, 245 S. Carlton Ave.; the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, 6851 Van Buren Blvd., Jurupa Valley; and the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave.   

The shelters' hours of operation are generally 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., though the Blythe shelter's doors shut at 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.   

The music fest runs both the weekend of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Indio Fairgrounds.  

There are almost 1,100 canines and felines -- mostly dogs -- packed into the county's shelters, with virtually no space to spare as capacity constraints are pushed to the limit, according to the Department of Animal Services. Along with "Barkchella," the agency is pressing ahead with life flights, transporting dogs to shelters in other states for adoption, with the assistance of nonprofit organizations.  

Although most adoption fees are waived for county residents, the purchase of dog licenses are still required. The fees vary, depending on where an adopter resides within the county, ranging from $12 to $25 for altered pets.   

Additional information is available at rcdas.org/.

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