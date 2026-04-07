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Local doctor discusses rise in RSV cases

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today at 4:16 PM
Published 4:15 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - If you've noticed more people getting sick lately, you're certainly not alone. Cases of a respiratory virus are on the rise in California, affecting people of all ages and local doctors want you to be safe.

There is a spike right now of RSV, with most cases affecting children, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The virus can cause cold-like symptoms in infected people and is spread through direct contact with an infected person. Doctors say it's unusual to have a peak in RSV cases so late in the season.

"There could be several reason for that. I don't think we know for sure, but some if it can do with the heat wave a couple weeks ago where people were suddenly huddling inside in the AC, because that can cause people to spread viruses being in closer proximity," said Dr. Rebecca Ward, a pediatrician for the Desert Care Network.

Doctors urge everyone to get vaccinated and to frequently wash their hands. The state has now extended the vaccination window for RSV until April 30.

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