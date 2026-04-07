Military families gather at Sunnylands for ‘break from reality’ amid war in Iran

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – A much-needed break from reality is what military families found at Sunnylands Center & Gardens on Tuesday.

Southern California is home to a large number of blue star families, or families who have loved ones who are active duty, in the National Guard, Reserves forces, or are transitioning out of service. The region is home to several military bases, like the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Camp Pendleton, and more.

"It's just nice to get a break from reality and just current events and yeah, just a change of routine and just to feel appreciated as a military family," said one mom with her 7-month-old in her arms.

According to the organizers, like Maggie Meza, the Executive Director of Blue Star Families Southern California Chapter, today's event was an opportunity to connect those who serve & their families.

"I'm a military spouse. My husband served for over 30 years and deployed, and I have empathy for these families," Meza added. She knows what families are going through right now, especially as war in Iran continues. Uncertainty remains for many military families who have spouses, parents, or other loved ones deployed overseas.

"The biggest concern is, you know, 'When will when will it end? Will I speak with my service member soon?'" Meza explained, referencing some of the families she has spoken with at recent Blue Star Families events. "A lot of times due to security reasons, communication gets cut off. So they live on a lot of hope, a lot of apprehension."

"But our military families are resilient."

Even for those whose family members served on local bases, the change in routine was important. Many young families enjoyed playing with bubbles on the lawn, drawing, and birdwatching.

Stay with us for our full report tonight on how events like the one at Sunnylands helps support military families, and how locals with loved ones in active duty are using their support system.

If you would like to support the Blue Star Families organization help military families, you can find their website by clicking here.