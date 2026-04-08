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Free weekend at Coachella Valley History Museum

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Published 6:01 AM

Visitors have an opportunity to explore the rich past of the desert this weekend at the Coachella Valley History Museum, where admission is completely free.

Located in Indio, the museum offers more than just a single exhibit space—it’s a collection of historic buildings and immersive experiences that showcase how the region has evolved over time. From early settlement life to modern-day growth, the museum gives guests a deeper appreciation of the Coachella Valley’s roots.

One of the standout features is the adobe house, a structure that highlights how early residents adapted to the harsh desert climate. Built using natural materials, these homes were designed to stay cool even in extreme heat, offering a glimpse into the daily lives and resilience of the people who once lived there.

The museum continues to expand its offerings, with an exciting train or sleeper car exhibit currently in development. This addition will emphasize the vital role railroads played in connecting communities and driving growth throughout the valley.

In addition to this weekend’s free admission, the museum regularly hosts family-friendly events. This evening there will be karaoke from 5:30-7:30pm in the Medjool Auditorium, and this Sunday there will be a Desert Weavers and Spinners Demonstration.

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Dakota Makinen

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