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CA gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell hosts Palm Desert town hall

Alex Wroblewski
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New
Published 1:10 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Congressional representative and gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is hosting a town hall Thursday in Palm Desert.

Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz will join Swalwell, a democrat who is leading in recent polls alongside Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The town hall will focus on seniors and Swalwell's campaign promises of lowering costs and increasing public safety in California.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with Swalwell about his goals for California and what the Coachella Valley should know.

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Athena Jreij

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