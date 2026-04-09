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Hiker goes down on Pacific Crest Trail near Anza, requiring rescue

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:55 PM

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker was injured today while trekking the Pacific Crest Trail in the San Bernardino National Forest near Anza, requiring firefighters to mount a rescue operation in an attempt to locate and transport the victim to safety.

The "hiker down'' call was received at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the area of Highway 74 and Kenworthy Bautista Road, at the south end of the forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered unspecified injuries and was unable to go any farther on the landmark trail, requesting help.

Crews established a command post at a trailhead and immediately requested assistance from a sheriff's helicopter crew to locate the party and possibly carry out a hoist and airlift operation. However, as of 12:30 p.m., no choppers were available.

Firefighters were hiking into the preserve in an effort to find the individual on foot.

There was no word on when the operation might conclude.

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