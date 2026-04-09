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Palm Springs International Airport braces for Coachella travel surge

PSP
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New
Published 5:32 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - With Coachella Festival getting underway, Palm Springs International Airport is preparing for a major increase in travelers arriving in the Coachella Valley.

Airport officials say thousands of festivalgoers are flying into the desert from across the country, creating one of the busiest travel periods of the year for PSP.

Travelers are arriving from major cities including Chicago, San Francisco, and international destinations, all heading to Indio for the music festival. Officials also expect a second wave of heavy traffic early next week as attendees begin departing after the first weekend.

Despite the surge in passenger volume, airport officials say operations are expected to remain smooth, with no significant delays anticipated at TSA checkpoints.

“People can definitely expect smooth sailing… we’re not seeing long wait times at the TSA checkpoint,” said PSP spokesperson Jake Ingrassia.

To help manage the increased flow of passengers, the airport has increased staffing and streamlined operations throughout the terminal.

Officials also say travelers may notice a more festival-like atmosphere inside the airport, with live music and pop-up activations designed to welcome visitors as they arrive for Coachella.

Airport leaders are encouraging travelers to plan ahead, give themselves extra time, and prepare for heavier traffic during peak arrival and departure periods over the weekend and into early next week.

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Timothy Foster

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