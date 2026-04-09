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Scottish architect to design golf course for private La Quinta community

Coral Mountain Desert Club
By
New
Published 4:30 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 400-acre private residential community and club in La Quinta will include an 18-hole golf course designed by renowned golf course architect David McLay-Kidd and anticipated to be completed in 2028.   

Developed by Meriweather Companies, a private resort real estate development firm, the Coral Mountain Desert Club --  described as "first-of-its-kind in the United States'' -- will be anchored by the championship golf course and will offer its residents a lifestyle of wellness, social connection and recreation.   

Courtesy: Coral Mountain Desert Club

Scottish-born Kidd was raised in the world of golf by his father, a golf course superintendent, where he developed the passion of the sport, according to DMK Golf Design's website, Kidd's firm. His portfolio includes several golf course such as the Bandon Dunes in Oregon, Gamble Sands in Washington and Graybull in Nebraska. The La Quinta course will be Kidd's first course in California.

"At Coral Mountain Desert Club, I have the opportunity to create my first original work in Southern California. On my very first visit, I reveled in the light cast across the valley, shadows in the mountains and the colors in the rocks. I knew I had found another compelling landscape to do my best work, and where my team and I could craft a course unlike anything nearby,'' Kidd said in a press release.

Organizers said that the golf course, which has not been named, said that Kidd's inaugural course in the Greater Palm Springs will "celebrate the natural terrain while emphasizing strategic playability, creativity and accessibility for golfers of all skill levels."

Renderings Courtesy of Coral Mountain Desert Club

For more information on the Coral Mountain Desert Club, check out the city's website.

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