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¡ALERTA! Se pronostican fuertes vientos este fin de semana del Coachella Fest

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Published 9:48 AM

Emiten aviso de polvo para el Valle de Coachella mientras fuertes vientos amenazan el primer fin de semana del Coachella Fest.

Se está pidiendo a los asistentes al festival que tomen precauciones adicionales, ya que un aviso por polvo provocado por el viento permanecerá vigente hasta temprano el sábado por la mañana.

El Distrito de Manejo de la Calidad del Aire emitió la alerta, advirtiendo que la calidad del aire podría deteriorarse a niveles no saludables o peores debido a la llegada de fuertes vientos.

Comunidades en todo el valle podrían verse afectadas.

Los pronósticos indican que las ráfagas de viento podrían alcanzar hasta 45 millas por hora, particularmente en las zonas del noroeste del valle de Coachella levantando polvo y aumentando significativamente la contaminación por partículas de aire.

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Nancy Prado

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