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Becky G en Coachella: La estrella que ‘le da una mano’ a los negocios locales antes del festival

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Published 10:53 AM

Ciudad de Coachella, California (KUNA) - Con la llegada del festival de música más importante del condado de Riverside, las estrellas de la industria musical no se hacen esperar, muchas llegan para asistir a las presentaciones y fiestas exclusivas que tiene el magno evento, pero algunas buscan aportar un poco más a la comunidad.

Como es el caso de Becky G, quien tiene la tradición de acudir a la ciudad de Coachella en apoyo de los pequeños negocios locales, en entrevista exclusiva para Telemundo 15 nos comentó cuan importante es para ella esta ciudad.

"Me siento muy en casa, la gente siempre me reciben con brazos abiertos, hace unos años que, que me presenté en el Main Stage para mi show en Coachella, y ese mismo año me dieron la llave de Coachella, y para mí fue un orgullo, un momento muy especial, pero también algo con mucha responsabilidad", expresó la interprete.

Así mismo, resaltó la importancia de seguir en contacto con lo que llama "The Real Coachella" donde esta la comunidad hispana, la cual cataloga como su gente.

También brindó su apoyo total a la cantante Karol G quien este año encabeza la lista de presentaciones del Coachella Fest.

Continúa en la señal de Telemundo 15 para más información sobre el festival de música del Valle de Coachella.

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Juan Montesló

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