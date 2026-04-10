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Coachella Valley native Cub Swanson reflects on 22-year career ahead of final fight

KESQ
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Updated
today at 5:02 PM
Published 4:57 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Cub Swanson is calling it a career, fighting for the final time after 22 years as a professional mixed martial artist.

"Killer Cub" is 30-14-0 in his UFC career, with 15 of them being dubbed as Fight or Knockout of the Night.

The 42-year-old Swanson will face Nate Landwehr Saturday, starting the main card at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida.

This featherweight fight is being viewed by odds-makers as "50-50" with no clear favorite.

Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Swanson ahead of this fight, with the Coachella Valley native reflecting on his journey as a fighter and person.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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