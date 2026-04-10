Skip to Content
News

Firebirds fall 4-1 on road to rival Reign

Ontario Reign
By
Updated
today at 10:06 PM
Published 10:01 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Firebirds fell Friday night on the road in Ontario to the first-place Reign by a final score of 4-1.

Jakov Novak scored the only goal for Coachella Valley in the defeat.

It's the second straight loss for Coachella Valley, who remains 4th in the division at 39-24-5-0 with 83 points on the season.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

The Firebirds host the Reign on Saturday, April 11 in the second of a back-to-back series. Puck drop is at 6pm.

Coachella Valley already clinched a playoff spot, but seeding is still to be determined with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.