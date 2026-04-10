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Massive Coachella art installation draws attention with message behind the spectacle

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Published 6:36 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — While thousands of festivalgoers head to Coachella for the music, a massive art installation near the main stage is also drawing steady crowds.

The piece, titled “Network Operations,” stands more than 60 feet tall and features larger-than-life hippos running a fictional media company — a concept designed to spark curiosity and conversation among attendees.

Artists say the installation builds on previous Coachella appearances by the same creative team and continues a recurring theme that blends humor, corporate imagery, and surreal storytelling. They say the goal is to create something that feels unexpected and visually confusing in order to pull people into the experience.

Organizers describe the installation as a fictional international corporate headquarters, built around the idea of hippos operating a global media empire. They say the concept is meant to highlight how modern media systems can feel overwhelming, interconnected, and difficult to interpret.

The structure took months to plan and construct, with organizers saying the project required extensive coordination and technical work behind the scenes. They also note the installation reaches roughly 60 feet in height and includes complex internal elements not visible from the outside.

Artists involved in the project say it is also intended as commentary on today’s media landscape, describing it as a reflection of how information, branding, and messaging are produced and distributed on a large scale.

Organizers also suggest the installation may include interactive or unexpected elements throughout the weekend, encouraging visitors to pay close attention while exploring the space.

The piece has quickly become one of the most noticeable non-musical attractions at the festival, adding another visual layer to the Coachella experience beyond the stages.

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Timothy Foster

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