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Shooting near Indio under investigation, victim stable

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Published 11:54 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -An early morning shooting near Indio has left one person wounded and police searching for suspects Friday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, they got a call of an assault with a deadly weapon just before 7:30 am in the area of Van Buren Street and Corregidor Avenue. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and expected to survive. 

Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate any victims or any evidence of the shooting.  There are no suspects in custody. 

Also, Van Buren Elementary School was placed on lockdown, out of precaution, for less than 30 minutes says a school spokesperson.  Students were safely escorted to their classrooms and normal operations resumed and breakfast was served in class.

If anyone knows anything about this shooting their are asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.  

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Rich Tarpening

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