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Palm Springs hosts World Art Day festival

KESQ
By
Published 9:12 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a World Art Day Festival, free for all ages in Downtown Park. There will be interactive art projects, live performances and live artists demonstrations. The festival aims to inspire creativity, provide a platform for local artists and offer hands-on opportunities for the public to engage with art. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Park is located at 230 Museum Drive.

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Daniella Lake

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