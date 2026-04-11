Strong winds impact Coachella Festival weekend one

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Strong winds and blowing dust are creating challenges for festivalgoers on day two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, after gusty conditions disrupted performances and raised safety concerns Friday night.

Attendees say the wind was strong enough to cause issues across the festival grounds and camp areas.

Kevin Velasco, who traveled from Los Angeles, said conditions became especially intense overnight, describing how tents and canopies were flying across the campgrounds as people made their way back.

The weather also forced some performances to be canceled, as organizers responded to safety concerns tied to the wind.

Chase Carroll, a Rancho Mirage native attending his fifth Coachella, said the wind and dust picked up in the evening but did not take away from the overall experience for him and his group.

Festivalgoers say the desert environment makes unpredictable weather part of the experience, but preparation remains critical.

Velasco emphasized that wind is inevitable at Coachella and that securing campsites and loose items should be a top priority.

Others highlighted the importance of preparing for both heat and dust throughout the weekend.

Kylie Daniels, who traveled from Los Angeles, said festivalgoers should prioritize sunscreen, hydration, and wearing a bandana to avoid inhaling dust.

Despite the weather challenges, excitement remains high for day two, especially Justin Bieber set to take the Main Stage.

Daniels said she came to the festival specifically to see Bieber and is hopeful to see him return to the stage.

While wind continues to be a concern heading into the evening, many attendees say they are prepared to adapt and remain optimistic that performances will continue without interruption.