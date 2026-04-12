Coachella weekend one marked by strong police presence and security

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella’s first weekend brought large crowds and challenging weather conditions, but Indio Police say strong planning and coordination helped keep the event running safely.

Officials confirm wind played a role in several disruptions, including brief schedule adjustments for some performances and an incident in which a light fixture was dislodged and injured a festivalgoer. Despite that, police say overall operations remained under control.

Sergeant Abraham Plata said the department was well prepared for the event, with no major issues reported and visitors able to enjoy the festival safely.

Indio Police increased staffing throughout the weekend, working with multiple allied agencies across the region to ensure a strong law enforcement presence both inside and around the festival grounds.

Officials say that level of coordination played a key role in maintaining safety and quickly responding to any issues that arose.

Police also utilized drone technology to monitor crowds from above, giving officers real-time awareness and allowing for faster response times when needed.

While safety operations were largely successful, officials say the most common calls for service were medical-related, primarily due to dehydration and heat exposure.

Festivalgoers said they felt safe throughout the weekend, pointing to visible security and accessible staff as reasons for their confidence while attending the event.

Organizers and workers noted that while windy conditions created some challenges, adjustments were made quickly and efficiently to keep the festival running smoothly.

Indio Police say they are reviewing all incidents from the weekend, but emphasize that overall, the event demonstrated effective planning and execution.

As the festival continues, officials say those same safety measures will remain in place for Weekend Two and Stagecoach, with teams ready to respond to changing conditions and continued large crowds.