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Packed roads as Coachella fans leave after eventful first weekend

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:42 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Festivalgoers leaving the Coachella Valley after Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival faced the usual slow-moving traffic, with long lines of cars stretching across the I-10.

While the overall mood remained upbeat, the weekend did bring a few challenges. Strong winds swept through the grounds, kicking up dust that made conditions uncomfortable at times and impacted some performances.

There were also isolated safety concerns, including an incident where a speaker reportedly fell and injured a festivalgoer.

Despite these issues, most attendees described the weekend as a success, highlighting major performances, art installations, and the festival’s signature atmosphere. As crowds head home, others are already looking ahead to Weekend 2.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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