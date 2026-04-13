T’Neya Tovar case: Defense attorney questions evidence against Abraham Feinbloom ahead of court hearing

El Centro, Calif. (KESQ)Abraham Feinbloom, the 51-year-old Salton City man charged with murdering 17-year-old T’Neya Tovar, is set to appear in Imperial County Superior Court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing setting



The hearing is procedural a step in which the judge, prosecution and defense set a date for the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors must present enough evidence to establish probable cause and hold Feinbloom for trial.

Ahead of Monday’s court date, Feinbloom’s defense attorney Melanie Roe put out a statement raising pointed questions about the prosecution’s case. Roe says she’s gone through more than 20 discovery packets from the DA’s office including police reports from multiple agencies and the FBI, forensic and lab reports, and search warrants.



Among her claims: no human blood was found on anything seized from Feinbloom’s home or vehicles, and the rest of Tovar’s remains still have not been recovered.



Roe also highlighted disagreements between the prosecution’s own forensic experts. One examiner who analyzed the remains noted a gunshot wound but couldn’t determine a cause or manner of death. A second examiner reached the same conclusion cause and manner of death remain undetermined.



The two experts also couldn’t agree on when Tovar may have died. One placed the estimated time of death around Dec. 14, 2025. The other placed it around Dec. 1. The remains were found Dec. 21.



Feinbloom was arrested Feb. 13 for the murder of T’Neya Tovar after the Imperial County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and the FBI served a search warrant at his home on Harlequin Court in Salton City. Authorities say he tried to jump a fence as officers arrived. He’s been held without bail.



On Dec. 21, 2025, deputies found a human leg near Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court in Vista Delmar. The remains were later identified through DNA as Tovar’s. She had been reported missing out of Riverside County and was last seen in Thermal on Dec. 1, 2025.



The FBI says it is still seeking information about her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Moreno at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2265, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information as it becomes available.