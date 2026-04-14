480 ducks surrendered to Riverside County Dept of Animal Services

Riverside, Calif. (KESQ) – 480 ducks will be up for adoption this week after a property owner surrendered them to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The property owner was located in an unincorporated part of the county, but it wasn't revealed where exactly. According to the agency, animal control officers inspected the property leading up to the large-scale operation as part of an ongoing investigation.

The relinquishment is the result of overcrowding at the property, and the property owner is currently cooperating with RCDAS to coordinate placement of the animals.

As part of the investigation into the welfare of additional waterfowl, the department is investigating the scale of overcrowding on the property.

“This large-scale operation requires intense coordination across our department, and our main priority is the safe transport and intake of these animals today,” said RCDAS Assistant Director Dr. Kimberly Youngberg. “We cannot provide long-term shelter care for this number of animals so it’s important we work quickly to find placement with rescues, adopters and organizations willing to assist this week.”

RCDAS officials said there were made aware of the property owner’s intent to maintain an animal sanctuary for the birds, but recent investigations revealed the need for action to remove the animals from the property due to improper husbandry.

Prior to today’s operation, RCDAS coordinated with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to test a sample of the animals for zoonotic infectious diseases which were all negative results. Limited assessments show the animals did not receive adequate caretaking.

“Overcrowding can contribute to stress and decreased immune function,” said RCDAS Chief Veterinarian Dr. Itzel Vizcarra. “Inadequate nutrition, particularly vitamin A deficiency, can impair the lining of the digestive tract, predisposing birds to inflammation and secondary illness.”

These conditions are commonly seen in birds kept in overcrowded or under-sourced environments. The primary recommendation for recovery and prevention is improved caretaking, including appropriate stocking density, sanitation practices and a balanced nutritionally complete diet.

The department is actively coordinating care and intake for the animals at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus where they will be available for adoption starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

Rescue organizations and individuals interested in adopting can contact the department by emailing shelterinfo@rivco.org. Animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis and all adoption fees are waived.

Appropriate carriers are required for transport from the shelter and must be supplied by the adopters or rescues. Adopters must check with their city or local jurisdiction regarding ordinance restrictions on the number of waterfowl permitted per household as regulations vary by location.