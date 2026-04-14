Funeral held for LA County deputy who died during Baker to Vegas Race

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Levi Vargas, who died from a medical emergency suffered during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race, was remembered today as a calm, loyal and deeply compassionate man who made others feel valued.

The 30-year-old was an 11-year department veteran who died on March 28, according to the sheriff's department. His funeral service was held Tuesday at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.

"He loved being a deputy in Los Angeles County," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during the service Tuesday. "If asked, he would talk about how big our department was and all the opportunities that were available at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department because it was his second family."

Luna called Vargas "an exceptional young man who was loved, respected and very admired.''

He noted that Vargas' parents were both in law enforcement -- his father a correctional officer and his mother a sheriff's deputy at the San Dimas station. One of his brothers works for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"As a boy, he played with his brothers and cousins, running together with toy guns and swords, pretending to be soldiers,'' Luna said. "... There doesn't seem to be a time in Levi's life when he wasn't interested in law enforcement. As a child, when any opportunity arose for him to wear a costume, guess what kind of costume he wore? He will usually be dressed as a deputy sheriff."

Luna said Vargas joined the sheriff's department at age 19, serving the usual custody assignments at various jail facilities before moving to the Norwalk and San Dimas stations.

"His calm, kindness and professionalism helped him make a positive impact on the community that he served,'' Luna said.

Vargas' wife, Amanda, said he came into her life just before her father died and helped her through that difficult time.

"Levi was my lifeboat. My light in a dark season of my life. And with him, I experienced a kind of love I didn't know existed,'' she said.

"Levi was everything I prayed for. He was happy-go-lucky. He never made my life harder. He stepped in during one of the most challenging times of my life, and he made everything feel lighter,'' she added.

Los Angeles County lowered all county flags to half-staff last month in Vargas' honor.

"Deputy Levi Vargas represented the best of public service,'' county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who requested the flag-lowering, said last month. "His dedication to protecting our communities and his compassion for others will not be forgotten."

The sheriff's department also conducted a procession last month from San Dimas to Covina, transporting the deputy's body.

The LASD said Vargas was "among numerous law enforcement personnel representing their agencies at this annual event when the medical emergency occurred. Despite receiving medical care, the deputy ultimately passed away from (his) injuries."

Held annually since 1985, the 120-mile, 20-stage Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race is designed for law enforcement personnel, who run from Baker, California, through the desert to Las Vegas.