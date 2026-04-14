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Local Military Honored at Annual “Salute to Our Troops” Fundraiser

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April 14, 2026 10:24 PM
Published 10:39 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ)- As global tensions continue overseas, local active‑duty service members were honored Friday night at a flagship community fundraiser supporting military families.

The American Friends of Our Armed Forces hosted its 21st annual “Salute to Our Troops” fundraiser at Toscana Country Club, bringing together Marines, families and supporters for an evening of dinner, an auction and live entertainment.

Country music icon Lee Greenwood headlined the night’s concert, performing patriotic favorites for a crowd that included 25 Marine couples from nearby Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

“It’s a very special night,” organizers said. “We have 25 Marine couples here with us, and they’re just enjoying every moment.”

The nonprofit organization works closely with the Twentynine Palms base, providing financial assistance and morale support for Marines and their families. Representatives and attendees emphasized the group’s impact on single Marines and military households stationed in the High Desert.

“They do so much for our community up in Twentynine Palms — for our families and our single Marines,” one attendee said. “It feels like an extension of family.”

Throughout the evening, speakers highlighted the sacrifices made by service members training in the desert and deploying around the world, underscoring a common message — the community’s commitment to serve those who serve.

The fundraising auction and donations raised approximately $220,000 to support American Friends of Our Armed Forces’ programs and services.

The festivities continue Wednesday with a charity golf tournament on Toscana’s Jack Nicklaus‑designed course, where local golfers are paired with active‑duty Marines for a day of competition and camaraderie.

The annual event remains one of the organization’s largest fundraisers and a signature show of support for the region’s military community.

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Joel Killam

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