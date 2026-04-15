Imperial County Board of Supervisors outlines role in lot merger approval

Marcos Icahuate

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors released an op-ed discussing context in its role for a possible data center project.

Previously, a meeting was held on April 7 in El Centro where a lot merger was approved in a 4-1 vote by the Board of Supervisors.

A protest was held outside the administration building where the meeting was being held, as many residents opposed a data center being built in the Imperial Valley.

The op-ed, written by Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Peggy Price, stated community feedback was being heard, with many voices both approving and disapproving the project.

“I want to be clear that the action before the Board was limited to the lot merger itself and did not approve, authorize, or commit to any future development,” wrote Chairwoman Price.

The ope-end broke down several key points in the Board’s decision to approve the lot merger, as well as highlight growing tensions from residents.

“It was not a vote to approve or build a data center, nor was it a final decision on the broader project. Additional approvals are still required, including those related to water and power by other agencies. In that moment, our role was not to decide whether the project was popular or unpopular,” continued the op-ed.

A protest was held outside the meeting due to seats being filled by Bakersfield union workers. This raised concerns among citizens that the promised jobs will not go to Imperial County workers.

“Let me be clear: I respect and welcome public input, including strong and passionate opposition. But intimidation and threats are not acceptable. They do not strengthen an argument; they undermine it,” wrote Chairwoman Price.

You can read the full op-ed here:

Op-Ed_ Governing by Law, Not by NoiseDownload

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