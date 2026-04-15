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Indio hosts free “Chella” event celebrating music, culture ahead of festival weekend

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Published 6:55 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)  - Downtown Indio is once again embracing festival season with the return of “Chella,” a free, family-friendly event bringing music, culture and community together.

Held at Center Stage, the midweek celebration features live performances, including a set from brother duo Tropa Magica, who shared a message of unity through music amid ongoing concerns within the Latino community.

"It's a good way to bring people together in celebration of life," David Pacheco, guitarist and singer, said.

The event also highlights the “Ambiente y Café x Más Vida Market,” a Tropicoqueta-inspired experience.

City officials said the goal is to give both residents and visitors a taste of the festival atmosphere in an accessible, all-ages setting.

“Chella” runs until 10 p.m. and is free to attend.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full live report at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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Shay Lawson

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