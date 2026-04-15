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Indio City Council to vote Wednesday on $500K veterans memorial at Miles Avenue Park

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Published 10:11 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) The Indio City Council will vote to approve a veterans memorial project's design and budget aimed at honoring local veterans with a dedicated space at Miles Avenue Park during Wednesday night's council meeting.

 The memorial will feature seven pillars representing the seven branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard, Navy and Space Force, with the official seals of the respective branches.

A U.S. flag will be centered within the memorial, with an ADA-compliant walkway, benches and floral elements surrounding the pillars.

The budget was set at $500,000, with $350,000 provided by the Jackie Cochran Dog Park Capital Project and $150,000 from the City Manager's Contingency Fund, according to a city staff report.

The location was selected due to its visibility within the city and will be located near the existing 9/11 memorial, allowing both spaces to create a meaningful connection between the two spaces and recognizing the service members who lost their lives on that day,'' the staff report stated.

The city council meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at 100 Civic Center Drive. News Channel Three will have a crew at tonight's Indio City Council meeting, and will update you with additional information on as it becomes available. 

Article Topic Follows: News
9/11 Memorial
City Manager
Indio City Council
Jackie Cochran Dog Park Capital Project
KESQ
Local Veterans
Miles Avenue Park
U.S. Armed Forces
U.S. Flag

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Garrett Hottle

City News Service

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