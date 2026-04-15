Skip to Content
News

Monterey off-Ramp back open after semi, SUV crash

By
Published 10:31 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Monterey Avenue has reopened after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV early Wednesday in Thousand Palms, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:17 a.m. on the Monterey Avenue overcrossing at the eastbound I-10 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the semi-truck was making a right turn onto southbound Monterey Avenue when it collided with a GMC SUV in the intersection. The impact caused the semi-truck to catch fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The driver of the SUV, a man, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The off-ramp and southbound lanes on the overcrossing were temporarily closed while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

All lanes have since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Julia Castro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.