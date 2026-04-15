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Recent crashes on I-10 and SR-86 prompts CHP response

By
New
Published 11:18 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A rise in crashes this week along Interstate 10 and Highway 86 has the California Highway Patrol (CHP) doubling down on patrols.

News Channel 3 has reported on several collisions this week. On Tuesday, there were two separate crashes: a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 86 in Thermal, and a crash involving a semi-truck and a cement truck on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms. On Wednesday, officials responded to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Coachella.

In response, CHP is focusing on speed enforcement, safer driving, and quicker crash response to prevent additional accidents. Drivers are urged to slow down, keep distance, and use headlights when visibility drops.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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